New Fire Station For Ulster Spring, Trelawny

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced that ground will be broken for the construction of a new fire station in Ulster Spring, South Trelawny, in August.

Speaking at a special meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation on July 8, he noted that establishment of the fire station will be the fulfilment of his commitment to the people of Southern Trelawny, its Member of Parliament, Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert and councillors.

“I am pleased to advise that, hopefully, by the end of August I will be breaking ground for the construction of a brand-new fire station over in Ulster Spring in the southern parts of Trelawny,” the Minister said.

The parish of Trelawny is now served by one fire station, which is in Falmouth, in Trelawny Northern.

Mr. McKenzie, in underscoring the need for the new facility, said that if a fire begins in communities in South Trelawny, assistance is sought from fire stations in the neigbouring parish of Manchester.

He also noted that with the increased infrastructural developments taking place in Northern Trelawny, he has committed to increasing the capacity of the fire units at the Falmouth fire station.

The Minister informed that the parish is to benefit from a fleet of 30 trucks purchased by the Ministry, 15 of which are already in the island.

He also noted that the additional 15 trucks are expected to arrive in the country before September.