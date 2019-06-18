Neville Ying Recognised for Contribution to Diaspora Movement

Former Executive Director of the Jamaica Diaspora Institute, Professor Neville Ying, has been recognised for his dedicated service to establishing links between Jamaica and its diaspora community.

Professor Ying was presented with the inaugural Jamaica Diaspora and Friends Excellence Award during the opening ceremony for the eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Sunday (June 16).

During his almost 10 years as the head of the Diaspora Institute, Professor Ying was responsible for the development and execution of strategic initiatives for engaging and empowering members of the Jamaican Diaspora worldwide to maximise their contributions to the economic and social development of Jamaica.

In his response, Professor Ying, who is also Pro-Chancellor for The Mico University College, thanked the members of the diaspora for their partnership in advancing the development agenda.

“The diaspora is a wonderful group. I have had the opportunity of working with them through the help of our legacy partners (of the Diaspora Conference). I have been all over the world with them… and it has been a wonderful experience,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the legacy partners – Jamaica National Group, Victoria Mutual Group, GraceKennedy Limited, J. Wray and Nephew Limited.

The conference, which is under way at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, is being hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade under the theme ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development’.

This year’s staging will target expanding avenues for the diaspora and Jamaica to work together to prepare effectively for the future within the context of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which incorporate the core goals of the Vision 2030 National Development Plan.

The focal areas for dialogue, as well as the expected outcomes of the conference, take into consideration important global trends and their impact on the future marketplace and the workplace as well as critical Jamaica-Diaspora partnerships.

The conference concludes on Thursday (June 20).