Negative Results For All Cabinet Members

“On Friday (April 17), you may have noticed that we did not have our usual press briefing, that is because we all got tested. All the Cabinet members got tested and a few of our Permanent Secretaries took advantage of that opportunity,” Mr. Holness said.

To date, Jamaica has a total number of 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, provided details at a virtual press conference held on Monday (April 20), at Jamaica House.

“We got back the results and all were negative,” he noted.

On the other hand, a member of staff at the Ministry of Health and Wellness tested positive for COVID-19, recently.

At the press conference, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said contact tracing has been done with regards to the individual who had tested positive.

“We have done a number of tests, and my understanding is that we have not yet gotten the results,” he noted.

“We have closed down all the offices in the New Kingston area – the places where he visited most – and one facility just outside of New Kingston. We have done all the deep cleaning that is necessary,” the Minister said.

