Needy Parents Encouraged To Sign Up For ‘Own Your Own Device’ Programme

Needy Parents Encouraged To Sign Up For ‘Own Your Own Device’ Programme

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, is urging needy parents to register children under the ‘Own Your Own Device’ (OYOD) incentive.

She noted that under the programme, the Government is seeking to provide $20,000 towards the purchase of a laptop or tablet to 36,000 families.

“I want to encourage all the parents with children in school to ensure that you register your need for a laptop or tablet at our website,” she said.

“Already, almost 18,000 families have availed themselves of this [facility]. We still have some more to go. We are encouraging you to get the information on the Ministry’s website to register to get the e-voucher to go to the vendor and make your purchase,” she urged.

The Minister was speaking at a ceremony for the handover of 10 tablets by the Spanish Court Hotel, to assist needy students of Papine High School, held at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (January 26).

The donation was made under the Ministry’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative.

Minister Williams thanked the Spanish Court Hotel for the donation, noting it will assist the students to continue to engage with the education system.

“When you have entities like the Spanish Court Hotel that can step up to the plate to help in this effort, it is significant,” she added.

For her part, representative of the Spanish Court Hotel, Shanique Leslie, said that the entity is pleased to support the ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative, noting that it is an important programme in enabling students to access online learning during this challenging time.

“It is a pleasure to be part of this movement,” she noted.

Principal of Papine High, Leighton Christie, in expressing gratitude, said that the devices will enable students to participate more fully in the education process.

“As we seek to educate in a time of need in a pandemic, we are grateful to our donor and we are thankful for the donation,” he said.

Parents/guardians can access applications for the OYOD initiative at oyod.educate.gov.jm or by visiting the Ministry’s website at moey.gov.jm.