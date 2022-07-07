NCST Renews Calls For Applications For National Innovation Competition

The National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) has renewed calls for the submission of applications for the National Innovation Competition.

With a fast-approaching deadline of July 31, persons are being encouraged to express their interest in one of eight categories.

These are education and popularisation of science, technology and innovation; agriculture, food and agro-processing; energy and energy efficiency; information and communications technology; entertainment products; environmental sustainability/climate change; health and safety; and engineering and manufacturing.

The NCST hosts the competition biennially in collaboration with the Scientific Research Council (SRC) to promote science and technology in Jamaica.

Executive Director of the Commission, Dr. Olive-Jean Burrowes, said it also provides innovators with avenues for growth.

“Jamaicans are great inventors… here is a great opportunity for you to showcase what you have done and get some assistance. Both winners and shortlisted applicants will receive post-award assistance in commercialising their innovation and there are cash awards to be gained and training to be [made available],” she said.

She was speaking at a Think Tank held at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) head office in Kingston on Thursday (July 7).

Dr. Burrowes advised persons to consult with the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) to protect themselves and the innovation before applying.

She noted that science and technology are indispensable to the country’s development and said that citizens must begin to understand the significance in everyday life.

“We are using the competition to advertise and encourage people to participate in the development of science and technology. This is not only to increase their earning power but also for Jamaica to be able to use more of our local scientific material,” she said.

Qualified innovations must be able to improve quality of life, display creativity, and demonstrate economic use of material(s) available locally or are indigenous to Jamaica.

Application forms, which should bear JIPO’s seal, must be mailed to the NCST’s Kingston address or emailed to ncst@mset.gov.jm.

The National Innovation Competition has a history of attracting applicants who have had successful outcomes.

In 2014, One-on-One Educational Services emerged as the category winner for Education and Popularisation of Science and Technology. Today, the company provides personalised learning solutions to more than 150,000 learners across the region.

Digital subscription television service provider Ready TV was the Overall Innovator as well as category winner for Entertainment Products in 2018.