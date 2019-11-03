NCMC Hosts Youth Forum

The National Child Month Committee (NCMC) wrapped up its 2019 calendar of activities with its annual youth forum, held on November 1, at the St. Andrew Parish Church Hall, in Kingston.

More than 170 students representing 15 high schools from across the island participated in several activities depicting the theme: ‘Encourage. Enable. Include Me’.

Chair of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings, said the forum, which is held during Youth Month (November), is geared towards empowering children by encouraging them to express their ideas about issues that affect them.

“This forum creates an environment for children to learn about their rights and responsibilities and also how to overcome challenges that impede their success. It is an educational, high spirited and entertaining event which all participating schools feel privileged to attend,” she said.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, told the students that the role of the Government is to ensure that they are all encouraged, enabled and included in the discussions, have a say in youth policies, and all the issues that affect their wellbeing.

The State Minister charged the students to empower themselves, to think critically and to get the best education, because it is education that will allow them to emancipate themselves from mental slavery.

Youth Month 2019 will be celebrated under the theme: ‘Jamaican Youth are L.I.T. They Lead, Inspire and Transform our Nation’.

The primary objectives of Youth Month are to advance youth participation in the social-political, economic, cultural and spiritual processes of society; celebrate and highlight the outstanding contributions and achievements of Jamaican Youth; showcase and display the best of youth skills and talent in Jamaica; promote national pride and goodwill; and foster national, community and youth development.

Activities planned for Youth Month include: the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence; the sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica; and Around the Table Dialogue for Youth Entrepreneurs.

The NCMC, instituted in 1953, brings together a number of agencies working with, and on behalf of children, in an effort to focus on their needs, and heighten public awareness on the relevant issues affecting the nation’s children.

This year’s youth forum was sponsored by GraceKennedy, National Baking Company Foundation, Jamaica Producers, Jamaica Broilers and Sagicor Foundation.