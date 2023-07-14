National Violence Prevention Commission Report Expected By Year End

The National Violence Prevention Commission is drafting a report detailing recommendations for legislative changes and institutional building, which should be ready by year end.
This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while speaking to journalists, following the official opening of a concrete pavement solution initiative undertaken along McDonald Place in St. Andrew West Central, on Thursday (July 13).
Mr. Holness, who indicated that he met with the Commission’s Chair, globally renowned researcher Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan, on Thursday, advised that the report “will outline some strategic steps, legislative steps, administrative steps and other steps that should be taken in terms of programmes to develop”, adding that “we will have a full-scale plan to deal with the society in terms of violence”.
He further informed that the document will treat with the issue of corporal punishment.
“We have to look at how we treat with corporal punishment. We have to look at things like toxic stress, what our children are being exposed to; we have to increase the number of social workers that we have to come into communities like these and improve parenting. So yes, we are now looking at that element of the nation’s development and crime-fighting plan,” Prime Minister Holness underscored.
The Commission is mandated to conduct an ongoing comprehensive review of all existing public and private violence-prevention programmes as well as the Government’s strategies.
Its purpose is to identify gaps in the prevention and intervention services and make recommendations with respect to appropriate programmes.
The concrete pavement solution initiative was undertaken along McDonald Place by Carib Cement Company Limited at a cost of $8 million.
The engagement, which forms part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility programme, entails the installation of concrete pavements in communities to enhance the infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents.
It also includes the removal of derelict structures and creation of gardens.