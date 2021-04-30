National Tree Planting Initiative Targeting The Creation Of Sustainable Partnerships

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the National Tree Planting Initiative (NTPI) represents more than the planting of trees.

“We are ensuring that the process of engagement and the partnerships that we create [also] lead to… an understanding of the importance of trees and the synergy between human and plant life [as also] a change of behaviour, starting with our children up to our adults, in terms of how we interact with, protect and treat our environment,” Minister Charles told JIS News in an interview.

The Initiative, which targets the planting of three million trees in three years, was announced in 2019 by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and launched that year on National Tree Planting Day, Friday, October 4.

In spearheading the NTPI, Mr. Charles said the Ministry and its portfolio agency, the Forestry Department, are taking steps to ensure that persons understand the benefits and rewards to be derived.

He noted that with Jamaicans facing the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the creation of spaces for recreation and boosting mental well-being through tree planting is integral to the NTPI.

“We, therefore, encourage every Jamaican man, woman, child – everyone – to plant a tree, whether inland or on the coast. It is a very simple but very important activity and it is going to help us with safeguarding our food security, water security, conservation of our biological resources, assisting with the adaptation and mitigation of the effects of climate change and just, generally, with our social and mental well-being,” the Minister added.

Mr. Charles said the goals and objectives of the initiative, which is well under way, will be accomplished based on the number of partnerships and commitments forged.

“I know that we have more than half a million trees planted so far [and] I know that we have 20 solid partnerships that have been created between the public and private sector. So we have strong partnerships, which have made several pledges,” he pointed out.

Among these stakeholders, the Minister indicated, are the Aquaculture Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries; HEART/NSTA Trust; the University of the West Indies Rehab Forestation Programme; and high schools.

“We also have pledges of one million trees from Food For the Poor and maybe an equal amount from other groupings. So we are positive and confident that we will meet the goal within the stated time,” Mr. Charles added.

For more information about the National Tree Planting Initiative and how to participate, persons can contact the Forestry Department at 876-618-3205 and make arrangements to collect seedlings for planting.