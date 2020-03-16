National Solid Waste Management Authority COVID- 19 Statement

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on national and world events for nearly two months. We know COVID-19 will impact several communities and as an essential service provider, our top priorities are the health, safety and welfare of our employees and the citizens of Jamaica.

The Authority and its regional bodies – MPM, SPM, NEPM and WPM, have taken the necessary measures to ensure that we continue to deliver the critical service of garbage collection while ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers, team members and their families. An intense training series was facilitated during the months of January and February 2020 and our crews are equipped to protect themselves and those they serve.

Our sanitation workers will maintain their regular shifts to ensure solid waste is collected. The NSWMA calls on citizens to join us in taking all measures possible to contain the spread of this virus.

Some actions you can take to support our crews include:

• Securing your household garbage by properly bagging, tying, and placing in a container (drum, mesh, receptable or skip) for collection.

• Double bagging garbage containing tissue, gloves, face masks and diapers.

• Placing your storage receptacle at the front of the premises where it can be accessed without hindrance 24 hours per day.

If you have or see uncollected garbage, feel free to contact us on our toll free and whatsapp numbers or via our social media pages.

Toll Free: 1.888.CLEAN-JA (1.888.253.2652)

Whatsapp: 876.448.3220

Email: nswma@nswma.gov.jm

Website: www.nswma.gov.jm

Twitter: nswma1876

IG: NSWMA

FB: NSWMA876

The NSWMA continues to work closely with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and all stakeholders to ensure we have accurate and up-to-date information to share with our staff and keep them safe.

Contact

Mr. Audley Gordon

Executive Director

National Solid Waste Management Authority

876-451-4069