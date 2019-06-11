National Security State Minister Tours Tower Street Correctional Facility

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, toured the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston on Monday (June 10), to observe rehabilitation programmes being undertaken and assess areas of need.

He was accompanied by members of the Board of Visitors of the facility, and officials from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Speaking with JIS News, the State Minister said discussions will be undertaken regarding the full utilisation of space at the correctional centre.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, toured the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston on Monday (June 10), to observe rehabilitation programmes being undertaken and assess areas of need.

He was accompanied by members of the Board of Visitors of the facility, and officials from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Speaking with JIS News, the State Minister said discussions will be undertaken regarding the full utilisation of space at the correctional centre.

During the tour, he visited a building adjacent to the facility, which was previously earmarked for repairs.

“I understand that… a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was drawn up, and we are going to revisit the files and look at the MOU to see what is it we can do, if anything,” he shared.

Chairman of the Board of Visitors, Steven Golding, told JIS News that the tour provided the opportunity for the State Minister to see, first-hand, some of the challenges being faced by inmates and correctional officers.

He noted the need for upgrading work to improve conditions for inmates and expand the rehabilitation programmes being offered.

“So, we are pushing for an expansion under the MOU with HEART/Trust NTA to bring more programmes in,” he said.

The agreement with HEART provides vocational training and certification for DCS staff, wards and inmates.

“Now we will be going into further meetings to enhance and enact some new programmes we feel will increase the rehabilitative process,” Mr. Golding told JIS News.

The touring party also included Commissioner of Corrections, Gary Rowe; Deputy Commissioner, Joy Stone, and Superintendent in charge of the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, Albert Brown.