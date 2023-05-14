National Security Framework Buildout Continuing This Year

The national security framework buildout will continue this year with the systematic onboarding of all 170 police facilities for islandwide network interconnectivity.
This was disclosed by Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during the opening ceremony for the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) ‘Transformations 2023: People, Quality and Technology Expo’, on Thursday (May 11) at the National Arena in Kingston.
Dr. Chang said the onboarding exercise is among several initiatives being implemented as part of the JCF’s modernisation.
Other activities include further expansion of the radio communication network, structured digitisation of police records, and increased utilisation of geospatial and forensic technology for crime analysis.
“These are but a few examples of the areas in which the JCF is infusing technology into its operations,” Dr. Chang said.
“The adoption of geospatial technology within the Force allowed the executive management and commanders to make more data driven decisions, identify crime hot spots and help to guide the strategic deployment of resources. All together, these technologies will position the JCF as the most modern police force in the region,” he added.
Dr. Chang said the strategic investment programme commenced in fiscal year 2019/20 with the highest budgetary allocation in national security in Jamaica’s history, signaling the Government’s commitment to stamping out crime.
“What we are witnessing is the result of strategic well-planned and executed investment of the Government in the JCF,” he noted.
Minister Chang said incorporation of these technologies will complement the development of expanded training capacity and increase the suite of specialised training programmes within the Force.
“I can assure the police officers and the people of Jamaica that they will continue to see increased efficiency and technological advancements in the JCF, as the Government renews its commitment to continue to invest in the police force,” Dr. Chang stated.