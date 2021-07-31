National Independence Church Service This Sunday

The virtual National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Jamaica’s 183rd anniversary of Emancipation and 59 years since Independence will take place on Sunday (August 1), at the Portmore Gospel Assembly, St. Catherine at 9:00 a.m.

The service, organised through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be held under the theme: ‘Jamaica 59: Stronger Together’.

Guest preacher will be Pastor Yvonne Dixon of the Oneness Apostolic Assembly of Jesus Christ in Spanish Town. She will be assisted by host Pastor, Portmore Gospel Assembly, Rev. Conrad Reid.

The public can view the service live on the JCDC website www.jcdc.gov.jm and on YouTube and Facebook @jamaicaculturaldevelopmentcommission.

Events Coordinator of National Religious Services, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, (JCDC) Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that in keeping with the health and safety guidelines, no more than 50 persons will be at the church.

Portfolio Minister, the Hon. Olivia Grange and the Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen will bring remarks, while the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, will read bible lessons.

The service will include performances in song and a dance by JCDC Festival Gold Medal winner 2021, Davida Grant.