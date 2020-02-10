National Housing Trust Renovates Two Police Stations

Story Highlights The National Housing Trust (NHT) has, to date, completed renovation of two of the police stations earmarked for refurbishing by the agency.

These are situated in Shady Grove, St. Catherine and Orange Bay, Portland, Senior General Manager for Construction and Development, Donald Moore, has informed.

Additionally, he told JIS News that refurbishing works are now under way at the Buff Bay and Port Antonio police stations, also in Portland.

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has, to date, completed renovation of two of the police stations earmarked for refurbishing by the agency.

These are situated in Shady Grove, St. Catherine and Orange Bay, Portland, Senior General Manager for Construction and Development, Donald Moore, has informed.

Additionally, he told JIS News that refurbishing works are now under way at the Buff Bay and Port Antonio police stations, also in Portland.

This is in keeping with a mandate from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the NHT, that the entity assist in renovating police stations located within 10 miles of its housing schemes islandwide that are in need of upgrading.

The undertaking also includes construction of the new Port Maria police station in St. Mary, for which ground was broken on February 7.

The new multimillion-dollar facility, which is being built on land along Main Street in the town, will replace the previous station that was extensively damaged by fire several years ago. It is slated to be completed in December 2022 and opened in 2023.

The 28,000 sq. ft. four-storey building will house the operations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) St. Mary Divisional Headquarters, living quarters, and a cell block, among other features.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Mr. Moore said these activities form part of the NHT’s commitment to further build out its schemes.

“While the NHT has been creditable in assisting Jamaicans in their homeownership goals, one area not often spoken about is the NHT’s role in community development,” Mr. Moore said.

He noted that “not only [does] the NHT build beautiful houses for its contributors but it also builds vibrant [and] holistic communities of choice that individuals are proud to call home”.

Mr. Moore said that as an organisation built on partnerships, “we are pleased to be partnering with the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force in improving the security arrangement in Port Maria, as it relates to the physical infrastructure”.

“This facility will provide a suitable working and living environment for the men and women who serve the citizens of St. Mary, including [NHT] contributors and mortgagers,” he said.

The NHT will also bring project management and technical skills to the tripartite arrangement.

This will see them planning and coordinating project activities and monitoring execution of the works, as well as procuring material and equipment to ensure that the development is completed on time, within budget, and according to quality stipulations.

“This is the NHT’s way of contributing to the provision of a safe and secure community for its major stakeholders, its contributors, mortgagers and the businesses that contribute to the entity,” Mr. Moore said.