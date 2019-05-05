National Health Fund Donates Autoclaves to Infirmaries

The National Health Fund (NHF) has donated 12 new autoclaves, valued $9.3 million, to infirmaries islandwide.

Autoclaves are equipment used to sterilize surgical and laboratory instruments, and pharmaceutical items, among other medical apparatus.

The devices were presented to Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, by NHF Chief Executive Officer, Everton Anderson, during a ceremony at the Ministry in Kingston on May 3.

Mr. McKenzie said the autoclaves will greatly assist in safeguarding the health of the infirmaries’ residents and clients.

He noted that the institutions have been operating without the equipment for some time, adding that the NHF’s donation “will go a far way” in rectifying this anomaly, and thanked the entity “for making that possible”.

Mr. McKenzie disclosed that the infirmaries are also to be outfitted with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, standby generators, industrial driers, washing machines and mattresses by year end.

He also advised of plans to expand the number of institutions in operation. These include, the construction of a $45 million facility in Manchester for females, slated to commence shortly.

Mr. Anderson said the NHF was pleased to partner with the Ministry to provide the autoclaves.

“I have been to so many of the infirmaries and the work that is done is tremendous. For the most part, the care that is given is very good. It is a good project and we embraced it because it really raises the bar in our line of work,” he said.

Mr. Anderson said the NHF also dispenses medication to the infirmaries as part of the comprehensive care for the residents, adding that “we have also started sending pharmacists to several [of the facilities] to visit to do some reconciliation”.