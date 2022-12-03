National Forestry Conference December 7-8

The inaugural staging of the National Forestry Conference is intended to begin the process of bringing improved structure and greater efficiency to the forestry sector, says Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Conservator of Forests, Ainsley Henry.

Providing details, Mr. Henry said the conference, to be held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, December 7 and 8, will not only accurately enumerate the sector’s contribution to national growth and development but also stimulate it.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Forestry as a Business’.

“The National Forestry Conference represents a critical first step in the Forestry Department’s efforts to energise and ignite the growth and development of the local forestry sector. We have so much potential, and the conference’s focus is designed to help us get there,” Mr. Henry said.

The conference, which is part of a European Union (EU)-funded project to support productivity, growth and sustainability in Jamaica’s forestry sector, aims to identify opportunities for increasing the economic benefits of forests without compromising their social and environmental benefits.

For her part, EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen, welcomes the opportunity the conference provides for engagement on the challenges and many opportunities that rest within the forest sector.

“With climate change being such a major threat, effective management of precious forest reserves is key for sustainable development,” she said, adding that “striking a balance between forest conservation and harnessing the economic potential of the forests is critical for Small Island Developing States like Jamaica”.

Ms. Van Steen said she is “pleased” that the conference will provide a space for meaningful dialogue on how both can be reconciled.

Meanwhile, Mr. Henry is encouraging all players to attend the conference, which is being held at a time when the ‘The Restoration Economy’ is being discussed worldwide.

It will explore critical topics such as ‘Unlocking the Forestry Value Chain’ and ‘Forests and Food Security’, with a look at the potential for Agroforestry as a path to import substitution in Jamaica, among others.

Numerous products and services that are currently being generated within the sector will be on exhibition. The support services that enable the sector will also be highlighted.

Over the two days, foresters, public and private-sector investors, representatives of academia, civil society, local forest management committees (LFMCs) and other key players in the local forestry sector will discuss and identify challenges, solutions and future opportunities for forestry business development.

Persons interested in participating in the conference may register on the Forestry website at https://www.forestry.gov.jm/conference.