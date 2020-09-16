National Customer Service Week activities launched

Activities for National Customer Service Week 2020, to be observed from October 4 to 9, were officially launched on Wednesday (September 16).

The events are being hosted by the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) under the theme: ‘Customer Service A Fi Wi Business, Big and Small Serving All’.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Chairman of JaCSA, Dr. Nsombi Jaja, underscored the important role of quality customer service in the recovery of the Jamaican economy, which has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The recovery of our economy is hinged on the quality of service we provide for each other and for our customers. JaCSA is committed to shaping the future of the multi- generational workforce and this we will do through enhanced employee and customer experience,” Dr. Jaja said.

She pointed out that the JaCSA has expanded the scope of this year’s observance of National Customer Service Week, with the aim of recognising the invaluable contributions of all public and private sector entities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and entrepreneurs and individuals that provide exceptional service.

“This year, we seek to recognise the contribution of thousands of people across the country who deliver excellent service every day. We are talking about vendors, professionals in the public and private sectors as well as large, medium and small organisations,” she explained.

The week of activities will commence with a church service on October 4 at the Webster Memorial Church, followed by the announcement of the winner of the Jamaica Customer Service Song Competition on October 5.

There will also be a webinar for Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) members under the theme: ‘Serving Amid the New Normal’. This will be held on October 6.

On October 7, members of the JaCSA will undertake a beautification project at the May Pen Hospital, as part of its In Service corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The week of activities will wind down with the staging of the virtual awards ceremony of the JaCSA/PSOJ Excellence in Service Awards on October 8, and end with the Digital Fun: Communities and In-House Company Celebrations on October 9, which seeks to promote celebrations within individual organisations.

Organisations are also encouraged to participate in Corporate Digital Flash mobs by purchasing from the JaCSA’s suite of promotional products through the JaCSA office. Participants are encouraged to post their pictures with promotional materials and with assigned hashtags: #NCSW2020 #ServiceExcellence #ServingJamaica.

To purchase promotional material and get more details on National Customer Service Week 2020, contact the JaCSA at 876-978-8668 or visit the JaCSA website, http://jacs-association.org.