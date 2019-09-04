National Craft Policy to be Tabled As White Paper

Story Highlights Cabinet has given approval for the National Craft Policy – An Integrated Approach to be tabled as a White Paper in Parliament.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, during today’s (September 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, in St. Andrew.

The Policy aims to streamline the Jamaican craft industry by facilitating incremental and significant improvements in quality, variety, value, sales, customer satisfaction and profits in order to promote greater local identity of finished craft and souvenirs, innovation, better supply capability, packaging, regulation and production and distribution facilities.

The Policy will also address factors that are critical to the sustainability and growth of the craft industry in Jamaica and which enable successful enterprise in the areas of craft, gifts, visual arts and souvenir products

Mr. Samuda pointed out that the document was tabled in Parliament in March 2018 as a Green Paper, following which a final consultation session was held with stakeholders during a Policy Validation Workshop in May 2018.

He further noted that recommendations by stakeholders were considered and incorporated into the White Paper.

Mr. Samuda said the modifications focused on strengthening some of the objectives and strategies to ensure clear alignment with the policy issues.

“There was also a revision of the language to reduce ambiguities; specifically, the replacement of ‘craft, visual arts and souvenirs’ with ‘craft products’,” the Minister explained.