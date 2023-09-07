Thursday,
September 7, 2023 7:07 pm

National Chest Hospital Telephone Lines are Temporarily Down

By: South East Regional Health Authority, September 7, 2023
Health & Wellness
The South East Regional Health Authority is advising the public that the telephone lines at the National Chest Hospital (NCH) are temporarily down.

Our service provider is aware of the situation and is working to resolve same, as quickly as possible.

In the interim, members of the public may contact NCH at 876-633-3709 or visit our website www.serha.gov.jm for information.

SERHA is committed to providing the best quality service to our patients and apologies for the inconvenience caused.

We will provide further updates as soon as the lines become operational.

 

Last Updated: September 7, 2023

