Musgrave Medal Awardees Hailed

The 2022 Musgrave Medal recipients have been hailed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, as representations of what is good about Jamaica.

Ms. Grange, in a message read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, at the awards ceremony on Tuesday (November 22), commended each of the 10 medallists as worthy recipients.

“We continue to be grateful for the significant contributions that you make in your various fields towards building Jamaica, land we love,” she said.

She noted that in 1962 when the country gained Independence, citizens were given a charge by National Hero and the first Prime Minister, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, “to build a Jamaica that will last and of which we and the generations to come, may be proud”.

“You have accepted the charge and have given your utmost in service to our country. You each represent what is great about Jamaica, a country of exceptional people, who will accomplish great things if given even half a chance,” she added.

Ten Jamaicans were recognised for outstanding work in the fields of literature, science, and the arts, at the awards ceremony held at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, St. Andrew.

The Gold Musgrave Medal for ‘distinguished eminence’ went to chemist and master blender, Joy Spence, who is the first female master blender in the spirits industry; author and environmental activist, Diana McCaulay and Cultural Engineer, Lenford Salmon.

Recipients of the Silver for ‘outstanding merit’ are entomologist and lecturer, Dr. Eric Garraway, whose research has focused on the conservation of the endangered giant swallowtail butterfly, Papilio homerus, as well as the Caribbean Manatee trichechus.

Award-winning author, Geoffrey Philp and animator and lecturer, Kevin Jackson, are other awardees in this category.

The Bronze Musgrave Medal for ‘merit,’ went to playwright Patrick Brown; author and lecturer, Dr. Safiya Sinclair; and biologist, Dr. Susan Koenig.

The 2023 Rhodes Scholar, David Salmon, copped the Youth Musgrave Medal, which is special category for outstanding young people 18 to 25 years, who show continued outstanding scholarship, creativity, and community service.

Mr. Salmon, who was unavoidably absent due to his studies abroad, helped to limit the fallout from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting revision sessions in 2020 for 400 students, who were preparing to sit external examinations.

He also planned the donation of 1,350 books for rural youth in the parishes of St. Thomas, Portland, and St. Andrew.

Governor- General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen presented the Gold medals, while the Silver and Bronze medals were presented by Denzil Thorpe and Member of Council, Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) and Chairman, Natural History Museum of Jamaica, Professor Emeritus Ronald Young, respectively.

The ceremony featured performances by La Musicación, actress Deon Silvera, singer Jamila Falak, Xaymaca Dance and L’Acadco.

The Musgrave Medal is an annual award by the IOJ and is in memory of Sir Anthony Musgrave, the founder of the Institute and the former Governor of Jamaica, who had died in 1888.

The medal was the first to be awarded in the Western Hemisphere.