Multistorey Car Parks for Montego Bay Being Explored

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, says the St. James Municipal Corporation is exploring plans for the construction of multistorey structures to meet parking needs in Montego Bay.

“So, we are seeking to enter into dialogue with the Jamaica Railway Corporation because they are the largest landowner in this city of Montego Bay, where we think that parking can be made available,” Mayor Davis said.

He was addressing a JIS Think Tank held at the municipality’s offices in Montego Bay on Thursday (July 25).

Mayor Davis stressed the urgency to identify and create additional parking space in Montego Bay, given the city’s rapid development.

“Parking has become a major problem for persons who commute, persons who drive into the city. With the fast pace of development in Montego Bay, we have realised that additional areas must be identified,” he told JIS News.

The Mayor noted that the Harbour Street car park and the old cholera cemetery on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard have also been identified as viable locations to build the structures.

He said the projected sale of the Bogue Industrial Estate property, which is worth over $700 million, will be used to fund the undertaking..

“It’s a big ticket item, it will cost big money. When we conclude that sale we will have enough money to invest in that multistorey car park,” he noted.

Mayor Davis told JIS News that the Corporation has received a subdivision approval for the sale of the property, and the process is now moving to the next stage of putting together a sale agreement.

“So, it is something that we are really looking forward to as a city because we would like to have that money reinvested in the city of Montego Bay for the benefit and the upgrading of our city space,” he said.