Mr. Seaga’s Body to Arrive on Sunday

The body of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, June 2.

Mr. Seaga’s remains, draped in the national flag, will arrive on a Caribbean Airlines flight at the Norman Manley International Airport, escorted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Family members, including widow Mrs. Carla Seaga and daughter Gabrielle, will be on the flight.

The body will be received by the Government with the appropriate honour guard in place. On hand will be Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Members of the Cabinet; Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips; Members of Parliament; relatives of Mr. Seaga, among others.

Mr. Seaga, Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died in a hospital in the United States on May 28. He was 89 years old.

The late former Prime Minster has been accorded a State funeral.

Meanwhile, a period of mourning is to be announced and condolence books have opened at locations across the island, including the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in Kingston and Montego Bay, Municipal Corporations, Gordon House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairsand Foreign Trade.

Persons overseas will have the opportunity to sign condolence books,which will be opened in alldiplomatic missions.