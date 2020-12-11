MPM Waste Management Limited Clears Mini Dumps From Main Roads And Town Centres

The MPM Waste Management Limited has embarked on a programme to identify and clear several mini- dumps in Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine and St. Thomas.

Regional Operations Manager of MPM Waste Management Limited, Mr. Adrian Grant, believes that these illegal dumps contribute to the infestation of rodents and as such they must be eradicated.

“With the festive season fast approaching, we want to have a clean Christmas. This is in keeping with the mandate issued by our Executive Director , Mr. Audley Gordon. We want Jamaicans to rethink waste during the holidays, practice the 3Rs – reduce, reuse , recycle and help spread sustainable cheer this season.