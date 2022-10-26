MP Proposes Mandatory Conflict Resolution for Students

Member of Parliament, St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles, is recommending that the Ministry of Education and Youth consider mandatory conflict resolution courses beginning at the primary level.

“There is an ugly tsunami of violence occurring in our schools, and as a mother, I am deeply, deeply concerned,” she said while making her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 25.

She said a three-year-old must realise that if another child takes their toy, they do not have to punch them to get it back.

“We want to encourage our teachers to show these young children how to resolve conflicts in peace. I want to call on our parent-teacher association (PTA) presidents, as well, to begin hosting classes and invite parents to learn skills that they may be lacking to encourage their children to be better citizens and resolve conflicts without violence,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MP used the opportunity to remind teachers in her constituency that they are appreciated.

She also reminded students to follow the school rules and not to disrespect their teachers.

“I want the students in St. Thomas Eastern to know that all that we see going on on social media with students disrespecting teachers, not wanting to follow the school rules, will not be tolerated by this mother and Member of Parliament,” she said.

“Our Government has been consistently clear; we believe in law and order. We are building St. Thomas Eastern, jobs are coming, growth is coming. So, respect your elders, respect each other, get your education, and get ready. There is a flickering light in St. Thomas Eastern and with respect for ourselves and each other, we will shine,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles said that this year, $9 million has been dedicated to education where students benefited from grants for primary, secondary, and tertiary schools.

“We also helped with book vouchers, school supplies, uniforms, electronic devices and school bags. We hosted three back-to-school dental fairs and our very first Primary Exit Profile (PEP) awards ceremony where 36 students were celebrated and received additional grants as well,” she said.

Of the total, $6 million was spent from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and $3 million came from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.