Mount St. Joseph High School To Be Upgraded

Story Highlights The Government will be spending $90 million during the new fiscal year on the upgrading and expansion of the Mount St. Joseph High School in Mandeville under the Education Transformation Programme.

Details about the project are outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (February 11).

These funds will be spent on the completion of a sixth-form block and for pre-contract activities for an auditorium, administrative building, and third- and fourth-form blocks at the school.

The National Education Trust Limited (NET) is the implementing agency for the Education Transformation Programme, which has the objective of providing additional classrooms to alleviate the shift system and overcrowding in schools.

Up to December 2019, the programme completed new classroom construction and renovation in 211 schools.

In total, 565 schools are targeted for upgrades under the project.