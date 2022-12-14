Motion Approved for Establishment of Women’s Parliamentary Bicameral Caucus

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 13, approved a Motion for the establishment of the first Women’s Parliamentary Bicameral Caucus.

The group will comprise a sessional Select Committee sitting jointly with a similarly established Committee of the Senate.

“Today we celebrate our bridging the political divide as we establish this Bicameral Caucus, demonstrating to our women all over Jamaica that women can come together, eliminating all man-made or woman-made obstacles, and work together to achieve a common cause,” Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said as she closed the debate on the motion for the amendment of the Standing Orders to establish the Bicameral Caucus.

She also thanked the wide cross section of Jamaican men who have put their shoulders to the wheel in this great cause.

“As women, we value our men. We understand that the greatest potential for peace and stability within our communities resides in a robust partnership with our men as we strive for the common cause of sustainable prosperity for all our people. Women’s rights must never be seen as being in competition with the rights of our men. It must be anchored in the promotion of human rights for all,” she said.

The Minister said the Caucus members commit to the upliftment and empowerment of Jamaican women, children and men.

She recognised the Bureau of Gender Affairs for their work and commitment to the wider cause of gender equality.

“The work they do daily in carrying out the necessary research, executing wide-ranging consultations in the search for solutions, tapping into the intellect of Jamaican women from all walks of life, as well as engaging the global fraternity of institutions involved in women and gender issues, cannot be overstated. I am assured that they can provide support to the Women’s Caucus as a part of their programmatic life as we go about the nation’s business,” Ms. Grange said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange welcomed the delegation from Belize to Jamaica and the House and thanked the international development partners for making the knowledge exchange possible.

The team is in Jamaica to study the State mechanism as it responds to gender-based violence, gender equality, and the overall upliftment of Jamaican women and children.

“We are conscious that the challenges continue regarding the place of Jamaican women and children in development. In fact, a team from my Ministry is about to go to Belize to do a study tour of their gender-based violence response mechanism… . We continue to work with our faith-based organisations, academic institutions, women’s rights organisations, think tanks, community-based organisations, ministries, departments and agencies,” Ms. Grange said.

She informed that the revised National Policy for Gender Equality has been completed and will be introduced to the public in the coming year.

“We are excited at the prospects because of how much we can achieve, because of what we have already been able to achieve together and how we are going to work together to be a shining example to the rest of the world,” she said.

Minister Grange reminded Jamaicans that the eradication of gender-based violence is everybody’s responsibility.

She informed that the amendment to the Domestic Violence Act is now in its final stage and will be taken to Parliament early next year.

Further, Minister Grange said on Monday (December 12), Cabinet approved the membership of the Gender Advisory Council and that the members, who comprise a cross section of representatives, will be announced soon.

The Council will be chaired by Minister Grange, while State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, will serve as alternate Chair.

The objectives of the Bicameral Caucus include facilitating networking, building solidarity, and promoting constructive dialogue on issues of importance among women parliamentarians across party lines and Chambers and providing Caucus members with professional development opportunities to further strengthen their leadership and their capacities to participate in the legislative process in a gender-responsive manner.