Most Hon. Edward Seaga’s Body Arrives

A strong representation of Government officials was on hand at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston to receive the body of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, which arrived on Sunday, June 2.

The casket bearing Mr. Seaga’s body, which was draped in the National Flag and escorted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), arrived aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight from the United States, where he died in a hospital on May 28. He was 89 years old.

Family members, including widow, the Most Hon. Carla Seaga, and daughter, Gabrielle, were also on the flight.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, headed the officials observing the proceedings as JDF soldiers removed the casket from aircraft and placed it in the waiting hearse for transportation to the funeral home.

A Guard of Honour was also formed by members of the JDF during the ceremonial reception.

Also attending were Members of the Cabinet; Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips; Members of Parliament; Kingston’s Mayor, Councillor Delroy Williams; and other relatives of Mr. Seaga.

The late former Prime Minster has been accorded a State funeral, details of which are expected to be announced shortly, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, told JIS News at the airport.

Meanwhile, a period of mourning is to be announced by the Government and condolence books opened at locations across the island.

These include the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in Kingston and Montego Bay, Municipal Corporations, Gordon House, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Persons overseas will also have the opportunity to sign condolence books, which will be opened in all diplomatic missions.

A reflective Ms. Grange, described Mr. Seaga as a “very special human being”.

“Those of us who knew him well, knew how genuine and how real he was; even until the end, he was there for us. It is a sad day for me… it is a sad day for Jamaica,” she said.