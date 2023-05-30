Most Hon. Edward Seaga Remembered for Contributing to Jamaica’s Development

Late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, has been remembered for his sterling contribution to Jamaica’s development,

During a floral tribute to commemorate the 93rd anniversary of his birth at National Heroes Park in Kingston, on Sunday (May 28), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said Mr. Seaga understood the country’s potential, and worked relentlessly towards its fulfilment.

“He saw that Jamaican culture had value and could have been monetised. He saw that we could convert culture into a product that could have market value [and] used in the development of the country,” Mr. Holness added.

The Prime Minister cited, as an example, the Things Jamaican brand, which was established by Mr. Seaga in 1963, under the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

“The intention of Things Jamaican was to take the natural talent in rural Jamaica in the craft and cottage industries and train these very talented Jamaicans. He understood that they had a natural talent, but it had to be brought into a framework of discipline,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness noted that the nature of politics continues to evolve and will require more participation from the public to assist in its improvement.

“Pulling away from the system and not participating, or always diminishing the value of the system, will not make your circumstances better. The only way to make the system better is to participate [and] hold your political representatives to account. It is participation which does that. It is engaging them,” he emphasised.

For her part, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said Mr. Seaga continues to have a unique impact on modern Jamaica, even four years after his passing.

“The Most Hon. Edward Seaga’s singular commitment to Jamaica and its people, unlocked the door to his tremendous talents in a wide range of areas and led to the creation of over 60 national institutions that continue to nurture, educate, finance, acculturate and protect us,” she said.

Ms. Grange noted that locally and internationally, many reflect on him as one of the most consequential, political, and cultural leaders from Jamaica.

Mr. Seaga was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, serving from 1980 to 1989 and represented the constituency of Kingston Western from 1962 to 2005. He died on his 89th birthday, on May 28, 2019.

Also attending the ceremony were Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and representatives of Mr. Seaga’s family and the Kingston Western constituency.