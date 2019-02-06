More ZOSOs to be Established

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says additional zones of special operations (ZOSOs) are to be established.

He said that the country is likely to see another ZOSO before the end of March, and others will be rolled out in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

“We intend to and have budgeted for a few more communities in the coming fiscal year,” he said.

“We believe that these interventions… will contribute to the reduction of the murder rate, to the reduction of crimes generally… but more importantly, establish peace in our country,” he added.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking in the House of Representatives on February 5, where resolutions extending the zones in Mount Salem, St. James and Denham Town, for a period of 60 days, were approved.

The Prime Minister said it has been proven that the implementation of the ZOSOs has been working.

“Now it is the goal of the Government to scale this up as rapidly as possible to ensure that our communities that are at risk, that we reach out to them and reclaim them and make Jamaica the safe place we know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness informed that the Government will be declaring states of public emergency (SOEs) as soon as the next Budget has been approved, which will be done by the end of March.