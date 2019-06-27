More Tourists Coming from the US

Statistics obtained by the Ministry of Tourism show that arrivals from the United States grew by 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, when compared to last year, accounting for 64.5 per cent of the market.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made this announcement at a function to mark the 243rd anniversary of independence of the United States, hosted by the United States Embassy, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Wednesday (June 26).

“The United States is consistently Jamaica’s number one tourism market with over a million visitors, making Jamaica their destination of choice year after year,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Meanwhile, the Minister congratulated the United States on their 243rd anniversary of independence.

“The United States’ impressive achievements in nation-building are well known to us all. America’s influence is not confined to its economic strength and well-structured system of governance,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“It is the world’s largest economy. It has the most Nobel Laureates in the areas of scientific research and invention. It boasts outstanding leaders in industry and culture, and it is an engine of dynamism and creativity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Kingston, Eric Khant, said as the US Embassy celebrates their independence, they are also commemorating their friendship with Jamaica.

“Our partnership with Jamaica is built on shared values and interests. They include strong security cooperation, building disaster resiliency, expanding economic ties, bolstering democracy and human rights, and making health and education a priority,” Mr. Khant said.

“We are proud of the work we do here in Jamaica and in the region, because a safer Caribbean is a safer United States, and a prosperous Caribbean is a prosperous United States,” he added.