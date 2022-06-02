More Than 850 Cameras Installed Under JamaicaEye

More than 850 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in townships across the island under the ‘JamaicaEye’ programme.
These include Kingston, May Pen, Mandeville, Ocho Rios, Negril, Montego Bay, Spanish Town, Santa Cruz, and Black River.
This was disclosed by Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 1.
“This year, an additional 300 cameras will be strategically installed across the downtown Kingston and Stony Hill areas. We are currently examining the feasibility and the financial viability of building out the entire system, because it works extremely well and has proved to be a vital tool in assisting the police,” Dr. Chang said.
JamaicaEye falls under Plan Secure Jamaica, which is geared towards creating a safe, secure, cohesive, and just society, thereby providing an environment for increased and sustained growth and prosperity.
Jamaicans interested in connecting to JamaicaEye can register online at https://jamaicaeye.gov.jm/.
To participate, persons should have camera systems that are outside the home or business and face a public space; can be connected to the Internet; have an Internet protocol (IP)-based system, preferably, although persons with older cameras will not be excluded; and have a resolution of two megapixels or higher.