More than 150 Specialist Math Teachers to Graduate in June

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says that more than 150 specialist mathematics teachers will be deployed to the secondary education system following the completion of training and graduation in June.

They are the first cohort to benefit under the Government’s drive to increase the number of secondary level mathematics teachers trained locally.

More than 400 mathematics education scholarships were awarded to potential teachers between 2015 and 2018 at a cost of more than $600 million.

Senator Reid said that the Ministry will continue to sustain the programme.

He noted that the bonding period has been increased from three years to five years to ensure that those who benefit from the scholarships can give back to the country and assist in transforming the education sector.

“We will ensure in terms of policy that these areas that the country feel is of great interest and need for us, we will dedicate the resources and provide full scholarships (for training in) these areas in return for a guaranteed minimum of five years service back to the system,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of the Mico International Mathematics Summit at the institution’s premises on Marescaux Road in St. Andrew on January 30.

Turning to other matters, Senator Reid said that “significant resources, which can support lesson planning and delivery” have been developed and made available to teachers through the Ministry’s website and the newly launched Primary Exit Profile (PEP) website.

“The PEP website has (received) over 260,000 hits and growing,” he said.

PEP replaces the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) as the national secondary school placement test.

The main objective of PEP is to enhance the academic and critical thinking capabilities and creativity of students by the end of primary level education.

The Mico University College is collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to host the inaugural International Mathematics Summit from March 25-27 under the theme: ‘Mathematics for Economic Growth and Job Creation’.

The summit, which will be integrated into the Ministry’s National Mathematics Week, will provide a forum for exploring, analysing and consolidating international best practices in the teaching of mathematics.