More Than 1,000 Care Packages Handed Over To St. Elizabeth Residents

More than 1,000 care packages were hand over to residents of several communities in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (July 30).

The packages, which contain food items, were provided by the Ministry of National Security under its ‘Liv Gud’ campaign, in partnership with J. Wray and Nephew (JWN) Limited.

Speaking with JIS News at the handing over ceremony held at the Joy Spence Appleton Rum Experience gastronomy centre, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, the Hon. Mathew Samuda, welcomed the public-private partnership to assist the residents, many of whom are facing challenges due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that the Ministry, through the ‘Live Gud’ campaign, is taking a proactive approach to addressing crime by promoting a climate of peace and goodwill among citizens.

“What we are doing here is a preventive measure where we are reaching out to the communities. We want to trigger strong relationships between the state and its citizens and between citizens and their neighbours, “he said, adding that the core message is for people to “ ‘Liv Gud’ with each other.”

Chairman of JW Nephew, Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence for his part, said that the donation is to give back and show support to communities within which the company operates.

Mr. Lawrence told JIS News that JWN has spent approximately $300 million in support of the Government’s COVID-19 response.

This is through the donation of high-strength alcohol, hand sanitiser, masks, food packages and supermarket vouches to various entities and citizens across the island in partnership with Government and private sector companies.

He noted further that 2,000 community bars across the island, which were locked down due to COVID-19, were provided with ‘Restart Packs’ enabling them to restock and reopen their businesses.

Mr. Lawrence said that more than 500 bars in western Jamaica benefited from support under the $35 million initiative.