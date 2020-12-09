More Schools Participating In Face-To-Face Classes

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, says that 39 schools are now participating in face-to-face classes.

She said the number comprises the 17 pilot schools that were a part of the two-week pilot programme as well as an additional 22 institutions, which reopened on Monday (December 7).

These are Bloomfield Primary, Oracabessa High, Seaforth High, Seaside Primary, Albert Town High, Fern Court High, Troy High, Cairn Curran Primary, Frome Technical High, Maud McLeod High, Rhodes Hall High, Aberdeen High, Mile Gully High, Black River High, Newell High, Park Mountain Primary, St. Elizabeth Technical High, Innswood High, Bustamante High, Central High, Clarendon College, Claude McKay High.

The Minister was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8).

She said that another nine schools will soon resume in-person classes following inspection by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Mrs. Williams noted, further, that some 86 schools have indicated their preference to begin face-to-face classes at the start of the new school term on January 4, 2021.

“We have already had consultations with principals of these schools, who are already beginning to be in contact with parents. Schools are encouraged to make full use of all the approaches – online, audiovisual and the learning kit,” Mrs. Williams said.

She added that while engaged in face-to-face, schools should also use the rotational approach in which some students will be in the physical classroom while others will utilise remote learning.

“We are not in normal times and so schools will continue to use all the approaches to ensure that our students continue to learn during this pandemic,” Mrs. Williams said.

A total of 87 of the 171 high schools across the Ministry’s seven education regions are classified as low risk, with 66 approved as COVID-compliant by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and deemed satisfactory for reopening.

As it relates to the 760 primary schools, there are 211 that are classified as low risk, and 59 have been approved as COVID-compliant and, therefore, ready for phased face-to-face reopening.

This is 125 schools combined.