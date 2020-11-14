More Rains for Jamaica this weekend

Jamaicans should look out for more rains this weekend. The Meteorological Service has issued a Severe Weather Alert until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, due to a slow-moving Tropical Wave which has now become the Season’s 31st Tropical Depression over the central Caribbean. The tropical depression will continue to drift westward and should continue to move over the waters south of Jamaica on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Service, satellite imagery indicates that the system has a large area of showers and thunderstorms extending across sections of the Eastern and Central Caribbean which should begin to impact weather conditions over Jamaica by Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday and Sunday.

According to Director of the Meteorological Service, Evan Thompson, environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for the further development of the system during the upcoming weekend.

The Meteorological Service says as the system is projected to move westward and south of Jamaica, the forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times. Southern and eastern parishes including all parishes previously affected by Eta, are most at risk of flooding.

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms with winds expected to reach near gale force across inshore and offshore areas of the south coast, beginning on Saturday afternoon.

Fishers and other marine interests are therefore urged to exercise extreme caution and not venture far from the mainland, especially those operating inshore and offshore of the south coast.

According to Mr. Thompson, the system is likely to enter central America early next week, but progress so far has been slow, and the system could linger a while. Conditions over Jamaica should, however, improve through next week.