More Mobay Business People Urged to Join JamaicaEye

Story Highlights President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, Winston Lawson, is encouraging more of the city’s business people to sign on to the Government’s national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme, JamaicaEye.

Mr. Lawson said the initiative can help put a significant dent in crime and violence in St. James.

“The JamaicaEye programme… allows us to partner and support, in a significant way, the crime-fighting efforts of our security forces,” he noted.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, Winston Lawson, is encouraging more of the city’s business people to sign on to the Government’s national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme, JamaicaEye.

Mr. Lawson said the initiative can help put a significant dent in crime and violence in St. James.

“The JamaicaEye programme… allows us to partner and support, in a significant way, the crime-fighting efforts of our security forces,” he noted.

“What they ask of us is that where we have a camera or cameras facing the public space, we can assist the programme by registering the camera with the JamaicaEye to share the feed,” he said.

Mr. Lawson was speaking at the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) pre-conference mingle, held recently at the Montego Bay Free Zone.

He appealed to the business community to do more to bolster the work of the security forces in addressing crime through social interventions.

“Of course, there is so much more we can do to assist via social programmes, social partnerships and just basic upholding and supporting the right values and attitudes. I say this because, agree or not, lots of the crime challenges we face are about persons who continue to value the wrong things in life…” Mr. Lawson said.

Implemented in March 2018, JamaicaEye is designed to network CCTV cameras owned by the Government as well as accommodate feed from privately owned cameras.

The devices are used to monitor public spaces, providing useful footage and effective response in relation to criminal activity, accidents, natural disasters and other emergencies.

Citizens and businesses with CCTV systems may register their camera feeds with JamaicaEye via the website jamaicaeye.gov.jm.

Government-owned CCTV systems have already been installed in several major towns across the island – Kingston, Montego Bay, Mandeville, Ocho Rios, May Pen and Negril.