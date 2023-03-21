More Jamaicans Contributing to the Local Tourism Value Chain Experience

Approximately 29 per cent of the 2.6 million stopover tourists visiting Jamaica in 2022 had the privilege of immersing in the country’s sharing economy experience, most notably the Airbnb accommodation subsector, according to Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

The sharing economy is a socio-economic system whereby consumers partake of the creation, production, distribution, trade and consumption of goods and services.

Mr. Bartlett said, based on last year’s statistics, this means that more Jamaicans with homes, apartments and villas have been enhancing the local tourism value chain.

“This is broadening, therefore, the range of participants in the industry. But more importantly, providing slices of the pie for a larger number of Jamaican people,” the Minister indicated.

He was addressing the official opening of Bengal Cove Villas in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on Saturday (March 18).

Mr. Bartlett said with more locals participating in the sector through the sharing economy, Jamaica’s tourism industry can only experience growth.

He assured that new and existing stakeholders need not worry about the derivable benefits, as the “tourism pie” is ever expanding and far-reaching.

“So, I want to encourage investment by our locals in this shared economy, because it is a new dimension,” Mr. Bartlett stated.

He maintained: “Jamaica is now leading the way in providing new and exciting villa experiences for tourists across the region,” adding that “we are going to be encouraging more and more Jamaicans to participate in this very important subsector in this industry.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett said Jamaica has entered an important phase of development, in terms of foreign direct investment in the sector.

He indicated that this was evidenced by the approximately 20,000 new hotel rooms programmed for construction over the next five to 10 years.

The Bengal Cove Villas is a 15-unit luxury mixed-unit development being undertaken at a cost of $1.3 billion.

The units are being offered as investment opportunities for Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora.