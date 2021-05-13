More Fishers To Receive Grants

Two thousand more fishers will receive grants from a partnership with the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

This was announced by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 12.

“I have assured my fishers that as we craft a new face of food, they will not be left behind; in fact, they will be given an equal seat at the table,” Minister Green said.

Two thousand five hundred fishers have already received grants and 72 fish farmers have benefited from fish meals and fingerling production.

The Minister noted that the Ministry had provided grant support totalling $83 million for fin fish, conch and lobster operators for industrialised fishing operations. This was provided through the NFA.

“It should be noted that these industrial operators directly support more than 6,000 jobs and generate foreign exchange earnings of over US$12 million annually,” the Minister said.

The Ministry also provided an incentive of $146 million to facilitate small-scale fisheries to resume production.

Mr. Green noted that opportunities abound in the development of new fisheries, energy and clean-water generation and the harvesting of marine flora, adding that Jamaica will harness the full potential of its blue economy.