More Employers Encouraged to Use LMIS to Recruit Workers

This is based on the success resulting from partnerships forged between the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, under whose purview the LMIS falls, and entities opting to use the facility, Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden, has said.

She informed that these include the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA); The Mico University College; the Montego Bay, Manchester, and St. Ann Chambers of Commerce; and Montego Bay Community College.

Mrs. Roberts Risden was speaking at the closing and awards ceremony for the New Employment Opportunities (NEO) Jamaica Project, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, on Thursday (May 30).

“To date, over 1,300 employers and just about 22,000 jobseekers are registered on our database. Over the last year, we have been able to place more than 1,000 applicants in jobs locally,” she indicated.

The LMIS enables employers to post job openings, and persons seeking employment to upload their résumés.

Job matching is conducted through the LMIS’ Electronic Labour Exchange (ELEX) component.

Mrs. Roberts Risden said greater utilisation of the LMIS will enable better matching of skill sets with jobs.

Additionally, she said it will facilitate more informed decisions in relation to the granting of work permits.

“We will be in a much better position because we will have the information on the labour market, in terms of what are the jobs that people are looking for and what are the skill sets that are out there for persons who are unemployed or underemployed. If we have that information, then it will enable us to make more informed decisions when it comes to things like the granting of a work permit,” Mrs. Roberts Risden said.

The NEO, which was implemented under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ministry and Youth Upliftment Through Employment (YUTE), was designed to increase job entry among vulnerable, marginalised youth.

The initiative was spearheaded by the MultiCare Youth Foundation.