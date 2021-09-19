More COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Being Established

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination sites islandwide is being increased by the Government, to ensure more Jamaicans get inoculated.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says efforts are being made to bolster accessibility and convenience for persons who wish to take the vaccine.

“It means that we are going to be bringing the vaccination sites into the community, so that they are closer to you [the citizens],” Mr. Holness indicated.

He was speaking while visiting a vaccination blitz at Caribbean Palms Estate Community Centre in St. Andrew, on Friday (September 17).

The visit was part of the ongoing national vaccine mobilisation and public education campaign, to encourage greater take-up of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Holness also urged persons in positions of influence to encourage persons not yet vaccinated, to do so.

“In a national emergency, we would enlist the support of all well-thinking citizens in encouraging persons to take the vaccine. We make a general call of every citizen of Jamaica to support [this thrust] and use their influence,” he said.

Mr. Holness pointed out that the Government has been deliberate in lobbying the support of influential groups, in order that they can mobilise their affiliates, associates, and members to increase CoVID-19 vaccine take-up.

“We encourage everyone from all walks of life, wherever you are, whatever your status, if you can go ahead and add your voice, please do so,” he added.

Noting that approximately 700,000 persons have, to date, been inoculated, Mr. Holness again urged the sceptics to get vaccinated, thereby protecting themselves from severe illness, hospitalization, and possible death.

He further encouraged persons to remain diligent in adhering to the infection prevention and control measures, including mask wearing, maintaining physical distance, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

For his part, Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, who visited the vaccination site, also encouraged more persons to take the vaccine, while emphasising the safety and efficacy of the doses Jamaica has already received.

“Please don’t hesitate because you want a particular vaccine. If it has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and it is available here, go ahead and take it,” he urged.