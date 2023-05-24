Morant Bay High School Spruced Up on Labour Day

The prestigious Morant Bay High School in St. Thomas benefited from several beautification efforts on Labour Day (May 23), which were led by the parish’s Municipal Corporation.
Scores of volunteers converged on the institution’s Highbury Road campus to assist with three projects: the planting of fruit trees, clean-up of the library, and resurfacing of the driveway.
Morant Bay Mayor, Councillor Hubert Williams, told JIS News that the school’s selection as this year’s parish project was not a difficult decision.
“Morant Bay High School has been doing very well over the years, and it has been making St. Thomas proud. I think it’s just time for St. Thomas to make Morant Bay High School proud,” the Mayor said.
Of note for Councillor Williams is the paving of the driveway, which he said has been in “a deplorable condition”.
“What we want to do is ensure that the potholes are properly covered, and the areas where water is settling, we want to remedy those as well. Overall, [on completion of the activities], we are supposed to have a very beautiful complex,” the Mayor pointed out.
The school’s Acting Principal, Marsha Ford-Bryan, noted that “as an institution, individually, we would not have been able to do it (resurface the driveway), so we really applaud the Municipal Corporation which has partnered with us”.
“We know that this will now impact on the entire community, because what we do here at Morant Bay High School is not just for Morant Bay High School, it’s for the community at large,” the Acting Principal added.
She said the library clean-up exercise was “heavily sponsored” by the Alumnae Association, with support from other groups such as the St. Thomas Parenting Club and the Social Development Commission.
Meanwhile, a variety of fruit trees were planted, which included coconut and guava.