Morant Bay Depot Closed Until Further Notice

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising that its Morant Bay (St. Thomas) Examination Depot is closed until further notice. This is a result of loss of electricity to the entire compound due to current road construction in the area. The loss of power also resulted in damages to equipment in the depot.
Persons requiring the services of the Morant Bay Depot are therefore encouraged to visit the next nearest depot as is convenient for urgent matters. Persons who are scheduled for testing during the period of closure are being asked to contact the ITA at 876-754-2814 or 876-754-2816.
The Depot will reopen as soon as the issues are remedied. The ITA apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to the closure.