Month of Activities to Celebrate Seniors

The National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) will be marking Senior Citizens’ Week with a series of activities during the month of September into early October.

NCSC Executive Director, Cassandra Morrison, told JIS News that the observance, under the theme ‘Older Persons: Partners in Social, Cultural and Economic Development’, will recognise the immense contribution that seniors are making to the Jamaican economy.

Activities kick off on September 5 with inter-parish Bible quiz competitions across the island, which are aimed at fostering intellectual stimulation among the seniors.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness-sponsored Caribbean Wellness Day forum is scheduled for September 10 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston, under the theme ‘Healthy Ageing Starts Now,’ while the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will host a Dialogue for Development Forum on Ageing on September 19 at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville.

Senior Citizens’ Week will be officially launched on September 20 at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston, and the national church service will take place on September 22 at the Grace Baptist Church, 24-26 Sewell Crescent in May Pen, Clarendon.

On September 24, senior citizens will have the opportunity to mix and mingle at a seniors’ treat/garden party on the grounds of the Police Officers’ Club in St. Andrew.

The following day, September 25, the NCSC will partner with the Forestry Department and the Lions Club to plant trees in select public spaces across the island.

On Thursday, September 26, several senior citizens will be recognised for their outstanding contribution to their communities at parish awards ceremonies organised by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the NCSC secretariat.

National Grandparents’ Day will be observed on Sunday, September 29 with an evening of entertainment at Emancipation Park, featuring Fab 5 in concert.

An Elder Abuse Awareness Forum is scheduled for The Knutsford Court Hotel on Tuesday, October 1, in observance of International Day of Older Persons.

Activities will culminate with the National Senior Citizens’ Spelling Bee Competition on October 4. The NCSC is a department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and is responsible for implementing the National Policy for Senior Citizens. It also advises the Minister on all matters concerning senior citizens’ welfare.