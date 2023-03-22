Month-end Saturday Business for Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding the public that it will open select Tax Offices this Saturday, March 25, 2023, which represents the last of month-end Saturday operations for the financial year 2022/23. The convenience of the Saturday opening times at the month-end has resulted in significant take-up by members of the public, as the Tax Offices record an uptick in the number of persons doing business during the special Saturday operations.

The following Tax Offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

• St. Andrew (Constant Spring)

• Montego Bay (FCJ Building at 11-12 Almond Way, Montego Bay Freeport)

• Mandeville

• Savanna-La-Mar

• St. Ann’s Bay

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The Saturday service enhancement continues to provide taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on these weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the busy month-end weekday period. In particular, it will provide property owners with another convenient option to make good on the payment of their 2022/23 Property Tax liabilities ahead of the April 1 due date.

Taxpayers will be able to access taxpayer service activities including same-day driver’s licence processing (except Savanna-La-Mar), motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions. Additionally, persons may apply for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), and make tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services.

Persons wishing to make payments for Property Tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ’s Month-end Saturday operating hours. Additionally, motorists who have not as yet collected their printed Driver’s Licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there (Please note that the drop-off service has been discontinued). Audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operations.

Persons are reminded, that they may opt to avoid a Tax Office visit entirely by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business-related taxes and deductions and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of other online payment options, which now includes Scotia Online and Mobile App, in addition to being able to make tax payments via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Additionally, customers are able to make several business payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features or using Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website.

Additionally, TAJ also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type as well as its Scotia Bank account as a beneficiary account. This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.