Montego Bay Mayor Commends Work of NSWMA

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, has hailed the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) for its efforts in ridding St. James of solid waste.

“The NSWMA has been relentless in making sure that they educate and work with the citizens. In the last two years, we have had some major clean-up (activities) across the parish (which have resulted in the removal) of a lot of bulky waste,” he said.

Mayor Davis was speaking at the official opening of the Cambridge garbage holding area in the parish on Friday (January 25).

The facility, which currently has four skips, will serve as a central location for the disposal of garbage from around the community.

As part of the day’s activities, the Western Parks and Markets (WPM) staff removed bulky waste items from the Cambridge community, which could provide breeding ground for mosquito.

Representatives from the Western Regional Health Authority also gave a presentation on how to prevent and destroy mosquito breeding sites in and around the home.