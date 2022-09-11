Monday September 12 is Census Day

Monday, September 12 is Census Day, and it will serve as the reference point for the data being collected during Jamaica’s 15th Population and Housing Census over the ensuing three months.

The census is a count of the country’s population and provides social and demographic data, details of the housing stock, information at the community level, and on hard-to-count individuals within the population.

The exercise is conducted once every 10 years and records information on everyone in the country.

Jamaica’s census was initially scheduled for 2021 but was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The last census was done in 2011.

Director General of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), which is spearheading the exercise, Carol Coy, encourages residents to participate in the census as the data collected is important for the country’s development.

“The census is one of the most important sources of statistics to us. It provides a guide to decision-makers. Whether you are in the private sector [or] faith-based, you can get information from this, and as our tagline [for this year’s exercise] says – ‘Yuh Count, Mi Count, All a Wi Count’. It’s for all Jamaicans to participate in the census,” Ms. Coy said.

She further urged persons to provide data collectors with the necessary information as it will be kept confidential.

“We will not be releasing their information to anyone at all. Based on the Statistics Act, we are forbidden from releasing information on individuals. So, their information will be confidential,” the Director General underscored.

More than 7,500 field workers have been recruited to conduct the engagement that will see tablet computers being used for the first time in the data-collection exercise.

Data collection will begin on September 13 and end in December.

Ms. Coy shared that preliminary results from the census will be available in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

“Census data are released at the enumeration district, community, parish and national level. We will be utilising our website as the vehicle to release most of this information,” she said.