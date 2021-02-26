MOCA Continues Cyber Defence Probe

In our ongoing review of the security of Government’s systems and networks including the JAMCOVID19 platform, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption (MOCA) Cyber Investigators have observed persistent attempts to gain unauthorized access.

In light of this, MOCA will continue to undertake measures to further bolster cyber defence and strengthen the security of the systems.

We encourage persons with information that may assist MOCA in its investigations to contact us at cyberlab@moca.gov.jm or by calling 876-906-3887.