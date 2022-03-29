Mobay Institutions Carry Out Earthquake Simulations

Several organisations in and around St. James, including the St James Infirmary, on Monday (March 28) conducted earthquake simulation exercises to test their readiness for the natural hazard.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise at the facility, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said the drills were well needed.

“I know that we usually do [simulations] in the primary schools, I am happy that the businesses in Montego Bay have taken up the initiative and decided to come on board in carrying out the exercise, because that is very important.”

The Deputy Mayor also congratulated the Disaster Preparedness Coordinator for St. James, Tamoy Sinclair, for spearheading the exercise.

Ms. Sinclair highlighted that the activity at the infirmary was “executed well”.

“The aides …[at] the infirmary, they were able to execute their tasks in an efficient manner, even to carry out some bedridden patients within the assigned time. So, overall, I would say that the earthquake drill here went well,” she noted.

During the simulation, persons are expected to be evacuated from buildings within five minutes.

Ms. Sinclair also outlined that all businesses in the parish were encouraged to participate in what was dubbed “an earthquake simulation day”.

“The aim is to have as many businesses as possible … participate in the drill. This is so they can test their emergency procedures that they have in place … [to] identify the deficiencies as well as what is good about them,” she noted.

When strengths and weaknesses are identified, she said, the St. James Municipal Corporation will collaborate with the parish disaster committee to create a standardised version of the institution’s disaster management plan.

Training Manager at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Novia Drummonds-Morgan, who observed the simulation at the infirmary, said the activity went well.

“Things that you must take into consideration are the constraints and the unique nature of the residents here. Naturally, they are senior citizens, and they have different ailments. Some are wheelchair-bound, some are bed-bound and so forth, so given those constraints, I think it went well,” she said.

Mrs. Drummonds-Morgan also pointed out that the activity highlighted some of the best practices that can be replicated in similar facilities.

She commended the staff at the infirmary, noting that the “timing [of evacuating residents] was good and you clearly see that consideration was given in terms of if disasters such as this should occur, what are some of the actions they can put in place. That is the major reason for doing drills, to test your policy, test your procedures, [and see] what it is that you need to fix and what it is that you need to retain”.

She underscored, however, that no one is ever completely ready for any natural hazard.

“So, I would say [the simulation] is a very good step in terms of being ready, having a plan, testing your plans,” Mrs. Drummonds- Morgan outlined.

Matron at the St. James Infirmary, Jacqueline Wilson, was pleased with the activity and commended her staff for the execution.

“My staff were prepared, they responded quicky and they maintained the safety of the residents. I think in the event of an earthquake or [any other] disaster, this goes to show how prepared the infirmary staff members are,” she said.

The facility has some 45 residents and 40 members of staff.

Other organisations that carried out simulation exercises were the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Educom Co-operative Credit Union, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo.), the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Social Development Commission (SDC), the Jamaica Defence Force, Scouts Association of Jamaica, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Flow, Holiday Inn Hotel, Riu Hotel, Alliance One – Teleperformance , Half Moon Hotel and Food For the Poor.