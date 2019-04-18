Mobay Bridge to be Repaired

Story Highlights The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that the bridge located at the eastern end of Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay, St. James, is to be repaired.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Office, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that a particular section of the structure, involving the expansion joints, has been compromised, which necessitates the repairs.

“That type of bridge has expansion joints on both ends and… there is a section there that is sunk. So we would have to remove that, fix the post and secure that in concrete,” she informed.

Consequently, Ms. Ricketts said, the bridge will be closed to traffic to facilitate the repairs.

She further indicated that during the period of the work, which is expected to last more than two weeks, a Bailey bridge will be installed to facilitate the traffic flow on the busy thoroughfare.

Ms. Ricketts advised that the Bailey bridge will be adjacent to the original structure, whole assuring that the work “will take place pretty quickly”.

Montego Bay Mayor and St. James Municipal Corporation Chairman, Councillor Homer Davis, announced news of the bridge’s impending repairs to concerned Councillors and stakeholders during the Council’s recent monthly meeting.