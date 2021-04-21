MLSS Closer To Implementing Web-Based Work Permit System

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) is now accepting online payments for work permits as it moves closer towards rolling out a new web-based work permit system by 2022.

The new system is being implemented as part of the public-sector transformation programme aimed at improving efficiency across the public service. The programme is being spearheaded by the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU).

Consultant Project Manager for the Work Permit Modernisation Project at the TIU, Marlon Case, told JIS News that the objective is to transform the operations of the Work Permit Unit in the MLSS, by introducing technology and redesigning and automating key processes.

He said that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, measures have been put in place for persons to pay fees for work permits and other services via online bank-to-bank transfer.

“This is the first in the value chain, where we are looking to move to a total online platform for the MLSS. We are working through those details, so that in another two to three months, we can have them (clients) log on to the Ministry’s website and see a payment portal where they can pay their fees online,” he informed.

Mr. Case indicated that development of the new work permit scheme is advanced, noting that “we are at the stage where we are ready to tender for the new system”.

He told JIS News that a lot of work went into getting to the current stage of the process, including two study tours to Ottawa and the Cayman Islands.

He said that while work continues on the new system, the existing work permit scheme is being enhanced to create an “online environment”.

“On the front end, the customers will still be doing their paper-based application, while that information is captured into a back-end processing system and supporting documents are uploaded,” he explained, pointing out that once the supporting documents and data are captured “then we are able to do the rest of it online”.

Mr. Case said that all work permit staff have already been trained to use the enhanced system.

TIU is a Unit within the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, established in 2017 with the clear mandate to ensure implementation of activities to transform the public sector.