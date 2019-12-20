Miss World Celebrated by Jamaicans in London

Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, was honoured by Jamaicans in the United Kingdom (UK) at a special reception held at the High Commission in London on Thursday (December 19).

High Commissioner, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, who hosted the event, said that Miss Singh’s coronation had capped off a year of accomplishments for the island.

He said that 2019 was a year of continued economic growth, record tourist arrivals, and high performance on the international stage, including Jamaica’s recent re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

High Commissioner Ramocan said Miss Singh’s victory was both inspiring and well deserved, adding that Jamaicans in the UK and across the world are proudly celebrating with her.

Miss Singh expressed gratitude for the reception and support from the

diaspora.

“There are no words to express how grateful I am. The journey has had its difficulties, but I don’t complain because God knows everything. I am just grateful for whatever He has in store for us.

“I am grateful to be able to represent women and girls from all over the world and for them to see what can be done when you walk in your purpose. I am really grateful for this reception. To me, it is everything, because it feels that I got to come home for a moment,” she said.

During the reception, newly appointed Bishop of Dover, Rose Hudson Wilkin, said a special prayer for the new Miss World.

The High Commissioner and his wife, Dr. Lola Ramocan, presented her with a fascinator in the Jamaican colours made by Jamaican milliner, Diana Dennis, who was also in attendance.

Chevening scholar, Tishauna Mullings, who hails from the parish of St. Thomas where Miss Singh was born, performed a special poem she had written.

Talented young pianist and singer of Jamaican heritage, Adrianna Forbes-Dorant, gave a special rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Waters.’

Other presentations of tokens were made by Regional Director, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Elizabeth Fox; representatives of JAMPRO; entrepreneur and founder of the Miss Jamaica UK competition, June Daley; artwork by little Abigail Webster; as well as a Christmas cake by Hugh Smith.

The event was attended by members of the Jamaican business community, educators, scholars, community groups, the media, as well as staff, family and friends of the Jamaican High Commission.

Miss Singh, who won the 69th staging of the Miss World beauty pageant held on December 14 in London, is the fourth Jamaican to win the prestigious title.

The 23-year-old plans to study medicine.